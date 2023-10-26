Several people were killed in a series of shootings in the northeastern state of Maine, American media reported on Wednesday. ABC quoted security sources as saying that at least 10 people were killed in several locations in the town of Lewiston.

CNN, citing security sources, reported that 16 people were killed. There is no official confirmation of the number of victims. Authorities in Androscoggin County said emergency forces responded to gun attacks in several locations. Maine State Police released surveillance footage of a suspected gunman. She explained that the suspect has not yet been arrested.

In a post on the social media platform “X”, police urged residents in the area to stay in safe places. “There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask residents to shelter in place. Please remain inside your homes with doors closed,” the post from Maine State Police warned.