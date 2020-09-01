Amsterdam police shoot Instagram influencer Sammy B. from Wetzlar. Now the parents of the fitness influencer are making an emotional appeal to the public.

Wetzlar / Amsterdam – A heavy one tragedy shocked the international Fitness scene. The German Influencer and mental coach Sammy Baker was launched in August in Amsterdam of the police shot. Now challenge family and friends justice. A detailed one Statement and a demonstration von Sammy are supposed to shake up the public. In the text of the parents are further details on the tragic death in the Netherlands – and a strong appeal.

Fitness influencer Sammy Baker shot dead – family and friends go public

The case causes bewilderment in Germany and the international Fitness scene. On the past Thursday 13th August will the German fitness influencer Sammy B. shot dead by the police in Amsterdam. * 24hamburg.de reports on the incident. A violent one Video shows how Sammy B. – obviously confused – by the police in one backyard is faced. The officers fail to safely calm and arrest Sammy. Of the Influencer apparently also enters knife with yourself. When he is thrown to the ground, there is a scuffle, then shots are fired. Sammy B. dies in the hospital.

Fans and family want justice for Sammy Baker from Wetzlar. © Sammy Baker’s family

Why had to Sammy B. to die? family, Friends and Fans scream in the net justice. Now they report parents by Sammy B. from the Hessian Wetzlar. In a detailed communication, Kai and Justine reveal how Date of death her son expired for her. You also ask enlightenment and justice. They also criticize “excessive violence by Police forces“And ask for respect for their grief. Meanwhile, friends of Sammy B. organize one demo for the shot fitness influencer*, about which already at tz.de was reported.

Sammy B. shot dead in Amsterdam – that’s what the parents of the German fitness influencer demand

Describe in their emotional message Sammy’s parentshow the deadly days went from their perspective. Everything started harmlessly. Sammy followed on Monday, August 10th Amsterdamto be there with friends 23rd birthday to celebrate. But on Wednesday the parents began to worry. Sammy reacted atypically to messages and seemed “temporarily changed, confused and psychotic, but also at times seeking help.” So the two did not know their Sammy.

Sammy Baker proudly presents himself on Instagram – the fitness influencer was shot dead by the police in Amsterdam. © Sammy B. / Instagram screenshot

So Justine and Kai turned Sammy’s parents, directly to the Amsterdam police and asked them to help their son. They emphasized that he “needs medical help and care.” At this point, the two accuse the police of incorrect behavior, because they have thwarted “promising opportunities to find Samuel” by “repeated careless procedures”. Why those police had acted with such radical methods, although she knew about Sammy’s condition, is incomprehensible to his parents. Of the Amsterdam Police Commissioner Frank Paauw explained that a stun gun would have been used to bring Sammy down, but not to kill him. The reports the sports magazine gannikus.de with reference to the Dutch newspaper “Het Parool”.

In view of all the circumstances known so far, it is inexplicable and unforgivable for us how the Amsterdam police were able to escalate the situation in such a way.

Parents of fitness influencer Sammy: “deep disgust” at the “brutal behavior” of the police

An element of the Videos poses a riddle. Yes, Sammy B. has a knife in hand. However, he does not hold this knife in front of him, nor does he wave it around with it. Sammy B. holds the knife to his own neck. His parents mention that too: “He didn’t grab them police officers on, he still endangered third parties. ”Kai and Justine have no understanding for the behavior of the police officers. In her opinion, “trained security forces must be able to resolve such a situation through targeted disarmament.” But little of this can be seen in the video. The police officers are extremely tense and obviously consider Sammy B. extremely threatening. This is how the Shots on those lying on the ground Influencer.

It is impossible for us to see a proportionate measure here. If the police had only acted a little more carefully and cautiously, our son would still be alive.

A story mental illness would have Sammy B. according to his parents Not. On the contrary, he was noticed as a “controlled, calm and sensible young man”. The two also mention the content that his fans know Sammy for. The “physical and mental health, the natural awareness of one’s own body, healthy nutrition as well as an optimistic and determined mentality“Have been pillars in Sammy’s life. That Sammy B. Drugs had consumed, as some fans suspect, his parents do not believe: “The use of drugs contradicts everything that our son stood for in his life.”

Losing such a wonderful person causes an indescribable pain.

Sammy B.’s parents criticize police violence – demonstration for influencers in Wetzlar

The actions of the Amsterdam police are for the parents from Sammy B. not understandable. They cannot understand his condition shortly before death either. His loss hits Kai and Justine hard, which is why they die respect ask for Sammy’s memory. Still, you want to pay attention to the fatal ones Shots on her son. They want to get to the currently much discussed topic Police violence point out, because this “globally diverse problem” should not be “passed over or ignored”. The Dutch police determined meanwhile and Sammy’s parents also care a lot about these results. They “demand the complete enlightenment the circumstances and events leading to shooting [ihres] Son led. “

In the meantime, they are also advocating for this Friends and Fans of Influencers a. On Instagram you call to one Demonstration in Sammy's hometown Wetzlar on. The walk begins on Saturday, August 22nd at 4:00 p.m. Forum shopping center. From there, 100-200 participants want to march to the cathedral square. Under the hashtag #justiceforsammy fans gather family and supporters of the German influencer Instagramto mourn together. There are also many international fans of the Fitness influencers out Wetzlar.

List of rubric lists: © family of Sammy Baker