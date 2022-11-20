The new frames of Anastasia Alashri’s ex-husband after the woman’s crime: here’s what he did

In the last few hours, the police have chosen to make public images of the ex-husband of Anastasia Alashriafter the crime. We see him in his van used for deliveries to work, trying to escape, taking the train to Bologna, where he was later arrested.

Also in this story there are many requests to which the investigators are trying to find answers. As for example, the reason for this extreme and heartbreaking gesture of his.

Agents through some frames, which they then chose to make public, showed what the man did after the crime. During his confession, right away, he admitted that after putting an end to the woman’s life, he returned to work.

Consequently, it is speculated that it has abandoned the girl’s body and a bag with some of her belongings, just with that vehicle. Also because it was the only one he had available.

Furthermore, immediately after hiding everything, he admitted that he went back to work. He finished the his delivery round and then abandoned the vehicle in a parking lot supermarket in Fano.

Only after he got all his savings back did he try to to escape taking the train to Bologna. But it is precisely in this city that the agents have it found and arrested.

The crime of Anastasia Alashri

Anastasia and her husband with the double passport, Ukrainian and Egyptian, managed to flee from Kiev with their 2 year old. They had taken refuge in the city of Fano for several months now.

The relationship between the two, however, was in deep crisis. Only a few days before her crime, the woman had managed to leave home with her son and also to report the man, setting off the pink code.

On the day of Sunday 13 November, had returned to the old house, to get the last things. But since then no one has had more news of her. Her colleagues have denounced hers about her disappearancebut it’s only the next day, that they have found his bodynow lifeless.