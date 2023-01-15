Rome, killed by the ex in front of a restaurant: the owner of the Brado speaks

The owner of Braso, the restaurant in Rome in front of which Martina Scialdone was killed by her ex-partner, Costantino Bonaiuti, denies having kicked the 35-year-old out of the restaurant as stated by a witness immediately after the crime.

Interviewed by The Republic, Christian Catania, who manages the restaurant together with his brother, reconstructs what happened on January 13th: “There was a discussion like any other. It was a heated discussion, but not violent. Nothing to suggest what happened.”

The owner of the restaurant categorically denies that he has driven the couple away from local located in viale Amelia 42, in the Appio-Tuscolano district: “We immediately contacted the police while they were arguing. We asked the man to calm down, but he could see that he was pretty agitated ”.

“As she was leaving, we asked the girl if she wanted to stay inside the club to be safer – continues Christian Catania – But she was calm and said everything was fine. The two went out and walked about forty meters away. Then what happened happened.”

In the restaurant, the owner points out, there were about seventy people, some of whom, together with their brother, worked to get Martina out of the bathroom, but not to chase her away as someone said: “It wasn’t just my brother, there was they were also customers who had become concerned and also entered. Among other things, one of these customers was in the bathroom”.

“Nobody was kicked out, God forbid – continues the owner of the Brado – They were asked to calm down. The girl was quiet and she said it’s all right. There was almost a need to call the authorities and say they didn’t intervene”.

And when asked if something more could have been done to save Martina, the man replies: “No one could have thought about what happened. If she had told us I don’t feel calm, we would have closed the shutter, waiting for the arrival of the police. What we had to do we did. It almost seems that we killed this girl”.