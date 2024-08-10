Salt Lake City – The executioner returns to the United States. It has been carried out the death sentence by lethal injection of a Utah man who he killed his girlfriend’s motherThis is the first execution in Utah since 2010.

Taberon Dave Honie48, was convicted of aggravated murder in the death of Claudia Benn, which occurred in July 1998. Honie was 22 when he broke into Benn’s Cedar City home, high on alcohol and drugs, repeatedly slit her throat and stabbed her in other parts of her body. Benn’s grandchildren, including Honie’s 2-year-old daughter, were home at the time. The judge who sentenced him to death found that Honie had sexually abused one of the childrenone of the aggravating factors that led him to decide on the death sentence.

After decades of failed appeals, Honie’s execution warrant was signed in June. Utah Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Honie’s request to commute his sentence to life in prison after a two-day hearing in July. Utah Governor Spencer Coxa Republican, also denied him a final request to delay the execution.

The bed on which the man was killed

Honie told the parole board that he would never have killed Benn if he had been “in his right mind.” He asked the board to allow him to “exist” so he could be a support system for his daughter, Tressa Honie.



Father John Evans recites the rosary outside the prison during the execution

The girl said she had a complicated relationship with her mother and he stressed that he would lose his most solid parental figure if his father were killed. Other family members argued that Taberon Honie “deserves no mercy.”