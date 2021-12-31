A 16-year-old girl named Janae Hairston died a few days ago – her father believed he was a thief in the middle of the night

Janae Hairston is died at the age of 16, accidentally killed by her father. The tragedy comes from the United States, precisely from Columbus. It occurred on Wednesday morning, but American agents only made it public a few hours ago.

According to the reconstruction of local newspapers, it seems that the man is woke up in the middle of the night after hearing thealarm. Worried that someone might have snuck into his family home, he got up and went to check with the pistol which he held at home.

At the sight of a intruder in the garage, the father of the family has made fire against what he believed to be a thief. Unfortunately, he soon found out that he had shot his daughter 16 years old.

Immediately mother and father raised the alarm on 911 and desperately asked for help. In the call, the two parents are heard asking Janae Hairston what she was doing at that time of night e beg her to resist and not to close your eyes.

Rescuers failed to rescue Janae Hairston

Rescuers and law enforcement officers reached the house in a short time, but the timely rush to the hospital was useless. Doctors could not do anything to save the 16-year-old girl’s life. Soon after it was declared dead.

For the moment, the police are maintaining confidentiality on the matter, but there would appear to be no charges against his father. The man woke up because the alarm in his house went off and he heard noises. Then he saw an intruder in the dark and fired, not at all imagining that at that time it could be his 16-year-old daughter.

News that has thrown the entire world of the web into despair and that in a short time has reached every part of the world. Thousands of people showed support and closeness to the family and a dad who will never forgive himself for killing his daughter.