Rome, killed by the ex in front of a restaurant: the story of a witness

New details emerge on the murder of the woman shot dead by her ex-partner in front of a restaurant in Rome.

In fact, it is one of the witnesses who witnessed the murder of Martina Scialdone, a 35-year-old lawyer, by her ex-partner, Costantino Bonaiuti, a 61-year-old man, arrested after attempting to escape.

The story took place around 10 pm on the evening of Friday 13 January: according to what has been reconstructed, the two were at dinner at the “Brado” restaurant, in Viale Amelia 42, in the Tuscolano district, probably for clarification when they started arguing.

The victim, to escape the man, would have taken refuge in the bathroom of the room, but the owner of the restaurant, annoyed by the behavior of the two, would have invited both to go out to clarify themselves privately.

Once on the street, the woman, about twenty meters away from the restaurant, was hit by several gunshots fired by her ex-partner, who then fled, being tracked down shortly after by the police in Fidene.

“I heard the cries of the customers of the club and I understood that he had shot her – a witness told The Republic – He shot her in front of me, but I only heard the shot which at first glance I thought was a firecracker, but immediately afterwards I heard the cries of the club’s customers and I understood seeing the woman on the ground outside the club that she had shot them shot”.

The witness, who lives in the neighborhood, witnessed the scene from the bench in front of the restaurant: “The killer even walked past me after he shot her, but I didn’t know it had happened. Only later did I realize that the man who passed in front of me was the one he had shot earlier. He left on foot walking fast ”.