Killed by the ex in Milan, the killer had hidden in a closet

New disturbing details emerge on the femicide that took place in Milan in the night between Friday 28 and Saturday 29 July: Zakaria Atqaoui, the man who killed his ex-girlfriend Sofia Castelli, in fact, allegedly hid in the wardrobe convinced he was going to surprise the woman together with another man.

According to what has been reconstructed, in fact, the killer would have stolen a set of keys from his victim. The night the crime took place, therefore, Zakaria allegedly broke into the woman’s house by hiding in a closet.

Here he would have waited for the return of Sofia, who then went home with a friend. Despite the presence of her friend, and not of a man as Zakaria believed, the killer did not change his plans: he took a kitchen knife and struck Sofia Castelli several times in the throat.