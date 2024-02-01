An award has been established in memory of Giulia Cecchettin in her own university: it is aimed only at female students

They decided to establish an award in memory of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22 year old who lost her life shortly before her graduation from her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. As many as 10 students from the same university she attended will receive it.

The girl lost her life last November 11th, at the hands of her ex fiancé. Only a few days later he would have to defend his thesis, after years of Education.

Consequently, theUniversity of Padua in memory of Giulia Cecchettin, he decided to give to 10 female students a prize of one thousand euros. Five others received a prize of 5 thousand euros.

This initiative was desired by himself universitythrough the program “Female Entrepreneurship”. Aimed specifically at girls, who will graduate from that university at the address of Biomedical Engineering.

The same Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, with resources from the PNNR, will finance this project. They have decided to promote this project to support women in choosing these courses, in scientific and technological subjects.

Giulia Cecchettin's crime, committed by her ex-boyfriend

Giulia Cecchettin unfortunately lost her life on the evening of November 11th. She had gone out with hers ex boyfriend Filippo Turettato go to the shopping center, to choose the dress of his degree.

From that moment on, however, he never returned to his home. The family members suffered the next morning reported the disappearance to the police and it is precisely in those hours that they discovered that he was not with her returned her ex Filippo Turetta is also at home.

Only 7 days later, on the morning of Saturday 18 November, that they found the body of the girl in a wooded area near Lake Barcis. She lost her life after he allegedly battered her around 20 slashesthis is what emerged from the autopsy.

Philip was then stopped on the nearby highway Lipsya. He was stopped on the emergency lane after he ran out of gas. In his interrogation with the prosecutor, he has confessed the crime and is now locked up in the Verona prison.