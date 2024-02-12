Concern for the fate of the entrepreneur and manager Samuele Landi, 59 years old from Arezzo, who after the collapse of his company Eutelia (telephony) in 2010 moved to the Emirates, settling with his family and where according to Italian justice he is a fugitive. According to what was reported by La Nazione, Landi disappeared for a few days following a storm that overwhelmed and swept away the barge on which the Arezzo entrepreneur lived to experiment with a futuristic project of floating, off-shore homes, anchored in the open sea .

According to the latest news, the man died after being overwhelmed by a freak wave. There were victims, in fact. And among these the fingerprints – as reported by the Corriere – would lead to the identity of the entrepreneur. According to the Florentine newspaper, two deaths are confirmed, but two other bodies remain to be identified. The comparative DNA test with a son of the missing businessman and the nameless corpses recovered from the Emirati authorities would have led precisely to Landi.



The mystery of the man behind the millionaire crash and bankruptcy Eutelia Samuele Landi who disappeared into thin air: the last trace in Dubai 09 February 2024

In recent months Samuele Landi has been living on an artificial island, located in international waters off the coast of the Arabian Peninsula. Experimental project, he himself explained, for a better quality of life away from the pollution of the cities and also from the impositions of governments attentive to collecting taxes that “fatten the state apparatus”. Parachutist, Italian enduro champion in the 80s, five participations in the Paris-Dakar, Samuele Landi as CEO of Eutelia developed the family company from Arezzo, taking it to the top of the telephony sector, where for some time he became one of the top national players . Then came the 100 million euro crash and the investigation for fraudulent bankruptcy for which there was a final conviction in the Supreme Court in 2019 with an 8-year sentence for him and sentences for others too. Landi was hit by an arrest warrant in 2010 but he was already in Dubai and never returned to Italy.