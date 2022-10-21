Baby gang of Monferrato, hunt for the killers by Cristian Martinelli

The cause of the beating occurred in broad daylight in the station Casale Monferrato (Alessandria) against Cristian Martinellithe 34-year-old who lost his life from those hits received. The suspects of the investigators are focusing on one baby gang of the areaknown by all for the episodes of violencei thefts and the assaults. According to the victim’s mother, the reason for the murder was due to her son’s refusal to hand over his own to the gang designer glasses from 380 € and subsequently found a home of one of the young people under investigation.

There is also one girl – reads on Repubblica – among the suspects for the death of Cristian. “You are the head of the Casale baby gang”, some witnesses say. Salt to three the number of boys subscribers in the register, in addition to the 20-year-old Moldovan Nicolae Capstrimb, in prison on charges of Pre-Intentional Murderare added the 20-year-old girl and a peer, suspected of having taken part in the beating. But it is also hunting for other accomplices, at least they would be ten components of this baby gang that has been terrorizing the area for a long time Monferrato.

