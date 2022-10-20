Killed by baby gang, the mother: “One of them was spinning with a club”

Continue to discuss and keep all the inhabitants of the city in suspense Monferratothe terrible aggression cost her life to Cristian Martinelli, a 35 year old boy. The suspicion is that he did it beaten up until death by one baby gang of the area of 17-20 years old and the victim’s mother thinks that the violence suffered by her son depends on the interest of those young people for her own designer glasses from 380 €, which appealed to the attackers. “You cannot die, if this is truly proved, for those Versace glasses that I bought for my son and that he kept like a relic. I want justice“.

“Everyone knew – continues the outburst of Cristian’s mother – that the Moldovan stopped with him at home my son’s glasses, went around with the baseball bat“On the investigative front, meanwhile, no confirmation on the action of an alleged one baby gang, but official communications are awaited. The mother, however, is convinced that her Cristian “had been attacked by one person, he would have been able to defend himself. They have been talking about for days a girl and of two brothers foreigners that Cristian had told me about: they would live in Casale Popolo. About six months ago he had already been approached by a group he wanted take away the iPhone“.

