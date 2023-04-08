Months after the sad episode, the man guilty of killing little Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been sentenced

On Thursday 30 March the man accused of the crime of the little girl Olivia Pratt Korbel was convicted. The man has always declared himself innocent, but the evidence found by the investigators for him framed him to the point of letting the judge decide on his life sentence.

The family, months after that sad episode, has cheered in that Courtroom, since after so much their little girl finally had justice.

The facts happened last year August 22ndin a county that is in the province of Liverpool, in the UK. The little girl who was only 9 years old was at home with her mother Cheryl Korbel.

It was 10pm and from the woman’s account, they were getting ready to go to Bed. However, a man called Thomas Cashmen to follow another boy, with the weapon in his hand he fired shots.

Unfortunately one of these has hit in the chest the little girl and her mother in one arm. Unfortunately, when the doctors arrived, there was nothing more that could be done for the little girl, while the mother only reported one slight abrasion.

After the necessary treatments, the doctors sent her back to her home and there was nothing for her to do but mourn the disappearance of her little girl.

The arrest of Thomas Cashmen for the murder of little Olivia Pratt-Korbel

The family immediately helped the police find the culprit. In fact, the agents managed to find him and arrest him only a few days after the events.

Thomas said to himself guilty to be a drug trafficker, but has declared himself innocent of the crime. However, the evidence that the investigators acquired against him led to a conviction.

The little girl’s mother was sitting in Court, her other two children were nearby and she was holding the Teddy bear his daughter’s favourite. Everyone cheered to hear the sentence, while Thomas Cashmen did started crying in front of them.