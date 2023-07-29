At least ten people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks store in southern Thailand on Saturday. The province of Narathiwat reports this, writes the AP news agency. At least 118 people were also injured.

The number of dead and injured may still rise, there may still be people under the rubble. The residents of at least 200 homes were affected to some extent by the explosion. Damage is said to have been caused in a radius of 500 meters from the fireworks depot.

The explosion was probably caused by welding work in the warehouse. Sparks released during this process would have caused the stored fireworks to catch fire and lead to a major explosion. The accident took place in Muno, a village near the border with Malaysia.