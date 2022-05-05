Sanremo – The First Section of the Court of Cassation confirmed the 30-year prison sentence for Vincenzo Mercurio57, the former itinerant merchant from Ventimiglia, accused of voluntary murder aggravated by premeditation and cruelty, for stabbing the coroner Giovanni Palumbo61, from Vallecrosia on 27 September 2018 in his studio in via Fratti, in Sanremo.

The motive for the crime is linked to a medical report contrary to what Mercury claimed, an expertise in the context of a judicial proceeding linked to the loss of sight in one eye.

The Supreme Court, in rejecting the appeal presented by Mercury’s defense lawyers who contested the aggravating circumstance of premeditation, in fact confirmedthe sentence on appealwhich in turn confirmed that of the first instance, issued on 6 March 2020 in an abbreviated procedure.