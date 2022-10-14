Venice – The doors of the Venice prison opened today for the 30-year-old Marius Alin Marinica, found guilty with a sentence of the Supreme Court for the death of four boys in a car accident in Jesolo in July 2019. The Supreme Court yesterday confirmed the 8-year sentence for the man for road murder.

But a bureaucratic problem – the delayed notification of the sentence by midnight yesterday to the Venice Public Prosecutor’s Office – seemed to have caused the deadline for issuing the imprisonment order to be exceeded. A new calculation on notification times – according to local media sites in Venice – has instead dissolved the impasse, confirming that the terms were still valid today.

Marinica, residing in the Treviso area, was then arrested and taken to the prison of Santa Maria Maggiore. The accident, the investigations reconstructed, occurred due to an overtaking, at a speed of 100 kilometers per hourduring which Marinica’s Golf collided with the side of the four boys’ Ford Fiesta, knocking it off the road.