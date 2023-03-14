Home page World

Two police officers near where the dead 12-year-old was found. © Andreas Trojak/wirSiegen.de/dpa

The death of a twelve-year-old from Freudenberg in Siegerland continues to pose many mysteries. Now two girls are under suspicion. The authorities want to provide more information at noon.

Freudenberg/Koblenz – After the killing of a twelve-year-old from Freudenberg in Siegerland, two girls are suspected of having committed a crime. According to dpa information, they are 12 and 13 years old. The “Bild” newspaper and RTL had previously reported.

The missing twelve-year-old girl was found dead on Sunday near a cycle path in Rhineland-Palatinate, right on the state border with North Rhine-Westphalia. On Monday, the Koblenz police and public prosecutor confirmed that the child was the victim of a crime. “The investigations carried out so far confirm the suspicion that the girl was the victim of a homicide,” said a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office.

The authorities have invited to a joint press conference in Koblenz for Tuesday at 1.30 p.m. Until then, no further information will be released to the public, said a police spokeswoman. A result of the autopsy of the dead girl is also expected for Tuesday.

The child was last seen on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in Freudenberg, when it was walking home after visiting a friend. When the twelve-year-old didn’t come home, the search began that evening with strong police and fire brigade forces.

It is still puzzling why the dead girl was not found on the way home from her girlfriend in the direction of Freudenberger city center, but in the opposite direction and thus in Rhineland-Palatinate territory. dpa