Jaqueline Sanchezbetter known as killay in the artistic world, she is the daughter of Dina Paucar and the next promise of Peruvian folklore. At only 22 years old, the young woman has enchanted the public that now acclaims her in the presentations of her mother. And her? Very grateful to her fans. Since she was little, she was present at events, in front of and behind the scenes, but now she seeks to create a space for herself in the show, imposing her style and her melodious voice. The Republic He talked with the artist and she revealed passages from her life supporting the “beautiful Goddess of love.”

Killay knew folklore even when Dina Paucar was pregnant

Dina Paucar she knew how to get ahead since she was very little and this was not going to change with the arrival of her descendants. when she was pregnant with killaythe folkloric artist continued with her presentations in front of the stages, giving her daughter a taste for music.

“That influences a bit because practically since I’m in my belly, I’ve been on stage, from a very young age. That closeness to music has always been born in me, not only with the style of huaino or folklore, but in general “he counted.

However, despite her knowledge of Andean genres, she continues in search of a musical genre that identifies her more: “I couldn’t say with great certainty that the folklore genre is going to be the one I’m going to address. I’m going to start, but we have recorded about three songs. One is a duet with my mother, another of the other two are mine. I decided to start with the folklore genre because it is my mother’s genre and she is my greatest example.” .

Dina Paucar and Killay: the differences in their songs

The young woman tells that Dina Paucar corrected her and advised her in this new stage, but also let her make decisions, since killay she is clear about what things she does not want to include in her songs: “She always has an animator in all her songs at the time of recording and I did tell her: ‘Mom, I don’t want an animator in my recording because I feel that it alters the appreciation of the melodies, that if you have a personal voice. I prefer my songs not have an entertainer, or greetings, or background vocals. I just want it to be the voice and the music.'”

“In any case, I have implemented instruments that my mother does not usually include in her songs and I think that many artists of the same genre do not usually implement, such as guitars from Ayacucho, quenas, some wind instruments, there is the harp, which is the central instrument in folklore, but I I wanted to add a few different details not to give that unique touch,” he continued.

Killay supported Dina Paucar’s concerts

Jaqueline Sanchez She says that she and her family always supported Dina Paucar in their presentations, especially on anniversaries, because they consider that “this is an important and special date for everyone”. The young woman recounts that her father gave them different functions, sometimes she was at the ticket office, her brother at the door to control the entrance of the public, her sister was appointed to liquidate the sale of drinks, that is, nobody stayed arms crossed.

Since he was approximately 14 years old, Killay says that he has “had many experiences also supporting the subject of photography”, since it is part of his professional career, in addition to making photographic records. “I’ve been there behind everything that’s going to be put behind the screen,” she recounted.

Dina Paucar has been with Killay since she was a child. Photo: @killay/Instagram

Killay’s first experience with Dina Paucar

At a very early age killay went up on stage to sing the best songs of Dina Paucar. She remembers that there were close to 50,000 people, but she did not feel ashamed or afraid, on the contrary, at the age of 5, she decided to go up and accompany her mother.

Now, she is aware that things are different, people are attentive to the steps she takes and can easily judge her; For this reason, he seeks to improve his talent each time: “The first approach with the public singing made me nervous. It is not easy to be on stage in front of so many people because they observe you down to the smallest detail. The public is like you, they you have to show respect to the public, you don’t always have to be nice or show a smile, you have to be super genuine and appreciative. It’s something my mom always tells me too.” Subsequently, the ‘Beautiful Goddess of Love’ continued to invite her to her performances.

Jaqueline Sánchez talks about her way of dressing

killay He has imposed a style on stage. Unlike other folk singers, she does not prefer brightly colored skirts or dresses full of sequins, on the contrary, she prefers comfortable, loose clothing. Of course, she maintains a colorful design with Andean designs that the public likes. Although she does not get angry when some of her fans claim her for not wearing the same clothes as her mother.

The young woman says that she was the one who devised her first costumes for the shows, but, as the presentations increased, she went to the designer Cleofe Mendoza, who suggests colors, knows her size and knows what type of garments she will like.

Many people ask Killay to wear skirts, but she prefers a more comfortable style. Photo: @killay/Instagram

“Little by little I am forming my own style and I want to feel comfortable with what I wear. I like the clothes that little by little I have been implementing. It seems to me that it is something different and something delicate, there is also something youthful. So I like it a lot. It catches my attention to always be changing or looking for what I can wear. I’m also quite creative. I love it,” he said.

Killay technique to prepare your voice before shows

The singer reveals that she did not take singing lessons when she was little, but she was encouraged, in 2022, because she wanted to improve her voice timbre. “You yourself are your biggest critic, so that’s what happens to me a bit. Sometimes I listen to myself and say: ‘No, I can do better’. In other words, I’m a perfectionist, I’m good as a self-critic. I started my classes of singing and I think each person or each singer has their own technique and I do warm up before going on stage. It’s something that, for example, my mother already has, because she has a lot of experience, maybe she doesn’t need to warm up anymore. His voice is very powerful,” he said.

“Over time I am sure that I will improve, I will improve. I do my warm-ups with my teacher, we also see each other every week to improve, to practice and based on that now, define what my vocal technique would be”, added.

The best advice that Dina Paucar and her family have given her

“My mother always talks to me about humility in front of the public, about the respect that is due to them, even if you hear criticism or suddenly something you don’t like. You always have to show respect because, after all, they are the ones those who listen to us, those who see us,” he said at the beginning Jaqueline Sanchez.

Dina Paucar’s children inherited her musical talent and passion for folklore. Photo: @killay/Instagram

“My brothers tell me that if it is something that I like and I am born and I love doing, since they have also realized that I just needed a little push to start, they tell me to keep going, that they will always support me My dad also tells me that I have to always keep that image as I am, that is, as I am at home also with the public. Not pretend, not have a personality or an invented character in front of people, “he concluded.

What is true about Dina Paucar’s retirement?

During the Interview, killay clarified that the production of “D-Day” misinterpreted his mother’s words, announcing that Dina Paucar She was retiring from the stage and she would be the one to replace her from now on. This report had a great rebound in the media and the promoters with whom the folk singer had agreed contracts called her insistently to find out what happened to her.

Dina Paucar’s family did their best to clarify that this information is not entirely accurate. Jaqueline Sánchez explained that her mother would retire, like every artist, in the future and would dedicate herself full time to her business. Therefore, this May 12, both will perform again at the Gran Teatro Nacional; however, the tickets for this presentation sold out a few days ago.

Dina Paucar and her daughter will perform at the Gran Teatro Nacional on May 12. Photo: Joinnus

