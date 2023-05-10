Andrew Haguea 31-year-old British man, has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the murder of his neighborsimon wilkinson50 years old.

The two men, residents of a Sheffield apartment building, “had gotten into a dispute after Mr. wilkinson will accuse [Hague] of being a pedophile.” According to ITV, Hague, who had a “history of mental health issues,” yelled “You called me a fucking degenerate. Get out here and fight like a man” before attacking wilkinson with a bag full of boxes of letters from Pokemon (another BBC report says they were “tins” of letters).

After hitting wilkinson several times with the bag, HagueBelieving he was committing an act of “mercy”, he took a piece of wood and began to hit the victim on the head, causing “catastrophic injuries”. wilkinson he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haguewho also has “prior convictions for violence,” pleaded guilty to the murder earlier this year and has now been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum sentence of 17 years before being eligible for parole.

The court was informed that Hague he had “history of contact with mental health services” and was not taking his prescribed medication, but it was decided that “his mental illness was not serious enough to claim diminished responsibility or insanity.” The judge in charge of the case recommended that Hague remain at Rampton, a “high security mental hospital” in Nottinghamshire, where he has been detained since his arrest.

A local police statement after the sentencing, from Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons, said: “No sentence can ease the pain and suffering that the family and friends of Mr. wilkinson they have faced on a daily basis since he was murdered, but I hope that with the conclusion of our investigation and legal proceedings today they feel that they now have some justice for their loved one.”

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: They say that the biggest problem in first world countries is mental. And when these things happen, you wonder how it is possible that having the resources there is no psychological support for these people.