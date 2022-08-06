Marked from the sky
The United States, Saudi Arabia, Morocco or Turkey have a long history of selective assassinations, such as that of Al-Zawahiri this week, with unmanned aircraft that cost half that of an F-16
The selective assassination operation, concluded this week with the death of the terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of Al Qaeda, simmered in the situation room of the White House. On the last day, Joe Biden followed live the missile shot from a drone that ended the life of the man sentenced for his intelligence services.
