Double crime in Valence, a town in southeastern France considered the gateway to Provence. An unemployed man shot dead on Thursday a worker from the unemployment office and the person in charge of Human Resources at a recycling company where he had worked in the past. The Police are investigating whether it could be a job revenge.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities, is a 45-year-old unemployed engineer, according to the French press. The alleged murderer was arrested by the Police when he tried to flee by car, shortly after this double crime that has shocked France.

“The Valence drama has plunged the entire country into mourning,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Twitter, expressing his condolences to the victims’ families, friends and co-workers, as well as “the solidarity of all the nation”.

At 8:30 a.m., the man entered the Valence employment office, drew a gun and fired, for unknown reasons, at an employee of this public body that helps unemployed French people find work. It is unknown if he knew the victim or if he had a conflict with that unemployment office.

The man then went to Guilherand-Granges, a town on the outskirts of Valence, where he again used his weapon. There is the headquarters of Faun Environnement, a company specialized in waste collection, where the alleged murderer had worked in the past, according to the local newspaper ‘Le Dauphine Libéré’. The man shot twice at the head of Human Resources at his old company. The woman died shortly after the injuries.

The alleged murderer then fled by car, took a bridge in the opposite direction and collided with a police vehicle that was pursuing him. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin thanked law enforcement for their quick intervention, which allowed the suspect to be arrested.

Office closure



The Minister of Employment, Elisabeth Borne, lamented this double crime and highlighted “the courage and cold blood” of the workers at the Valence unemployment office. All employment offices in France will close their doors this Friday and a minute’s silence is scheduled to be observed at noon in memory of the victims.

The French authorities are investigating whether there could be a link between this double crime and a similar one that occurred this week in the town of Wolfgantzen, in Alsace (eastern France). The head of Human Resources of the Knauf company was killed Tuesday with a firearm. This worker was found dead inside her car in the parking lot of her company.