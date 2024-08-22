Man hunt for man threatening to kill Donald Trump hours before the former president’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cochice County sheriff is hunting for Ronald Lee Syrvud, 66. The man is considered a threat to Trump, who is holding a rally in the United States this afternoon. Syrvud, who has threatened Trump several times in a series of social media posts, is already wanted in Wisconsin and Arizona for a series of crimes. Trump, as is well known, was shot in the ear in July by an attacker who opened fire during a rally in Pennsylvania.