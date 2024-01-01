Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

Italy and pizza – an almost religious connection. It's no wonder that a pizza maker who breaks with tradition causes an outcry.

Naples – Some love it, others can’t stand it: pizza with pineapple. Especially in its country of origin, Italy, pizza is considered almost a sacred tradition that Italians are very proud of. A famous pizza maker from Naples is now causing a stir on social media with a video. Gino Sorbillo, owner of several restaurants in Italy and abroad, said on Instagram that he wanted to add pineapple pizza to his menu. In the video he enjoys eating such a pizza. In Italy, pineapple pizza is considered a deadly culinary sin.

Sorbillo advertises pineapple pizza: “Guys, don’t freak out”

Sorbillo explained his intentions and tried to cool people down in advance. “Guys, don’t freak out. I’m attached to the tradition, but I want to try it because I put it on my menu,” Sorbillo said. The pizza maker expanded his restaurant to Miami in the USA and Tokyo in Japan. In the video he tastes a pizza with a large piece of pineapple. His verdict: “Guys, I swear to you, she’s good.”

Sorbillo's most famous restaurant is in the historic center of Naples. The eatery in the hometown of pizza is very popular with celebrities from abroad and Italy as well as tourists. Just recently, the Croatian tennis star Novak Djokovic and the Colombian singer Maluma ate pizza with him.

The famous pizza maker breaks with his previous approach because he is actually considered a follower of the classic pizza tradition. A few years ago he campaigned for the “Art of the Neapolitan Pizza Maker” to be included in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. This happened in 2017. According to legend, the first pizza was baked in Naples in 1889.

Instagram users sharply criticize Sorbillo: “Real pizza is something different”

As expected, there was a hail of criticism on social media. “Real pizza is something different. “Let’s leave this one to the Americans,” wrote one user. “I love pizza and I love pineapple but let's not mix the sacred with the profane,” another commented. And another said Sorbillo shows “how to kill a Neapolitan tradition.”

Some critics even accused Sorbillo of a clever media campaign: “You're really smart and know how to do marketing,” said one user, while another user wrote: “Your marketing director deserves a raise.” In fact, Sorbillo invited his followers to try it out pineapple pizza in his restaurant.

Some critics even accused Sorbillo of a clever media campaign: "You're really smart and know how to do marketing," said one user, while another user wrote: "Your marketing director deserves a raise." In fact, Sorbillo invited his followers to try it out pineapple pizza in his restaurant.