A young man has stabbed three children and two teachers to death in a nursery in the town of Saudades, in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, in the south of the country, as reported by the Municipal Secretary of Education.

“An 18-year-old man broke into a nursery with a knife – a knife – and injured children and employees. Two adults and three children died, ”the Military Police announced in a statement. The two deceased adults are teachers at the center.

A fourth child was slightly injured, explained the commissioner Jerónimo Marçal Ferreira in statements to the press in front of the nursery located in the town of Saudades, 600 km from Florianópolis, the capital of Santa Catarina.

“The perpetrator stuck the knife in his own neck, abdomen and chest and was transferred in a very serious condition” to a hospital in the neighboring city of Pinhalzinho, after he tried to commit suicide.

The Brazilian Police have deployed a police operation around the hospital, after a score of residents of the town have moved to the center and threatened to break into the facilities.

«The hospital had to be protected. Teams of the Military Police, the Fire Department and the Civil Police are standing at the entrance of the hospital ”, explained the director of the center, Silvio Mocelin, reports ‘Época’.