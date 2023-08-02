An episode over the weekend reopened social wounds in South Africa, whose history is marked by racial tensions. During an event celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, on Saturday (29), the leader of the party, Julius Malema, sang the song “Kill the Boer”, which preaches violence against whites.

Nearly 100,000 EFF supporters were at the FNB Stadium, home to the opening and final of the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg. Most followed Malema as he sang the song, which has the lines “shoot to kill, kill the Boer, kill the farmer [branco]”.

The Boers were the white settlers, especially from the Netherlands, who arrived in South Africa from the 17th century onwards. discrimination of apartheid against the black population of South Africa.

During this period, “Mate o boer” appeared, which Malema says is not intended to propagate violence against whites and is just a “revolutionary” song.

Verses of the song were popularized in the 1990s by Peter Mokaba, then president of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League, the party of Nelson Mandela and current South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. In 2012, the CNA stated that party members would no longer sing the song.

The EFF is a Marxist-Leninist party that occupies the third position in the number of seats in the Parliament of South Africa, in both the National Council and the National Assembly, behind the ANC and the opposition Democratic Alliance.

In 2011, a South African regional court ruled that “Kill the Boer” is a discriminatory song, containing hate speech, and banned Malema, who was still in the ANC, from singing it. However, in August last year, the Equality Court, based in Johannesburg, ruled that the song did not constitute hate speech or incitement to violence.

Judge Edwin Molahleli, who presided over the case, claimed that AfriForum, an entity representing the Afrikaner population, and its witnesses were unable to link the song to attacks and murders recorded on white-owned farms in South Africa.

AfriForum, which filed an appeal against the decision, criticized Malema for returning to sing “Mate o Boer” last Saturday. “It’s the question of whether chanting ‘Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer [branco]’ is hate speech. Given that the matter is still pending and in the process of being judged, this [a decisão do ano passado] does not give Malema the right to sing this song,” Ernst Roets, executive director of strategy at Afriforum, told SABC News.

The Democratic Alliance said it will file charges against Malema with the United Nations Human Rights Council and the Ethics Committee of the South African Parliament, where the leftist is a deputy, and asked Ramaphosa to comment on the matter.

Businessman Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, made the same charge to the South African president on the social network this Monday (31). “They are openly pushing for the genocide of whites in South Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa, why don’t you say anything?” asked Musk, who was born in the African country.

Videos featuring footage of Malema performing the song in Johannesburg over the weekend were taken down by YouTube, which it claimed violated the platform’s policy on hate speech.

In statements published by the Eyewitness News website, EFF national spokesman Sinawo Tambo said the Equality Court had already ruled that the song “Kill the Boer” did not constitute hate speech.

Tambo told the Democratic Alliance to “go to hell” and pointed out that an eventual condemnation of Ramaphosa to Malema would make no difference.

“I don’t think there is a difference between the Democratic Alliance and the ANC. So if Cyril Ramaphosa tries to take action against the EFF for celebrating South Africa’s liberation struggle, we won’t be shocked. The Democratic Alliance and the ANC are the same thing. We are not even taking [o assunto] seriously, we’re still in a celebratory mood,” sneered Tambo.