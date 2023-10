Cherkessk. Khasavyurt. Nalchik. Makhachkala airport in Dagestan. The manhunt has begun, Moscow first remains silent and agrees, then speaks of phantom “external interference”. The Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman: «The demonstrators shouted: “Kill the Jews”. Gatherings are prohibited in Russia, but as you can see they are not prohibited for everyone.”

jacopo iacoboni

3 minute read