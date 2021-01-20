Fortnite’s previously-teased Predator crossover is now fully operational, with the masked hunter available to unlock for current battle pass holders via new challenges.

Predator has also become a roaming boss, able to be found and battled on the battle royale map for all players. Look for him in the appropriately jungle-themed Stealthy Stronghold.

Defeat Predator and it’ll drop Predator’s Cloaking Device, which lets you become nearly invisible for a short time. If this sounds a bit overpowered, well, this is a supposed to be a reward for killing a tough boss who everyone else is after too.

The item also has some effects to balance it – equipping a weapon or entering water will cause you to decloak, and it has a 30 second cooldown between uses, so it can only be deployed sparingly.

Still, it’ll be interesting to see how this one is received. Here’s a leaked look at the near-invisibility effect in action:

Battle pass owners will be able to unlock Predator and a full set of themed gear. You’ll also be able to get Predator to take off his mask whenever you want.

It really is one ugly … well, you know the line.

Predator in-built emote desde r / FortNiteBR

