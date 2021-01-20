Fortnite’s previously-teased Predator crossover is now fully operational, with the masked hunter available to unlock for current battle pass holders via new challenges.
Predator has also become a roaming boss, able to be found and battled on the battle royale map for all players. Look for him in the appropriately jungle-themed Stealthy Stronghold.
Defeat Predator and it’ll drop Predator’s Cloaking Device, which lets you become nearly invisible for a short time. If this sounds a bit overpowered, well, this is a supposed to be a reward for killing a tough boss who everyone else is after too.
The item also has some effects to balance it – equipping a weapon or entering water will cause you to decloak, and it has a 30 second cooldown between uses, so it can only be deployed sparingly.
Still, it’ll be interesting to see how this one is received. Here’s a leaked look at the near-invisibility effect in action:
Battle pass owners will be able to unlock Predator and a full set of themed gear. You’ll also be able to get Predator to take off his mask whenever you want.
It really is one ugly … well, you know the line.
All of this goes live today in Fortnite’s 15.21 update, which teases another crossover character arriving via a portal next week. Top fan speculation for that character is either Terminator or Lara Croft, continuing this season’s hunter theme.
