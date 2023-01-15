Netflix closed 2022 with the premiere of various series, including “Emily in Paris”. The beloved TV production starring Lilly Collins won back fans with its romantic and idyllic scenes in the French capital; However, what many did not expect is that an intruder would infiltrate one of the chapters of the new batch and cause such a stir on social networks once it was noticed by viewers.

“Emily in Paris 3” and the scene of the insect in an armpit

With the premiere of “Emily in Paris 3”, fans of the production have been very attentive to Miss Cooper’s ups and downs, but her life has not been the only detail that has captured the attention of thousands, as an unexpected appearance in a very particular scene has sparked all kinds of reactions among viewers.

On TikTok, a sequence starring the actor Arnaud Binard (Laurent G in fiction) has gone viral (it has more than 1 million views), because, during a somewhat hot scene with his wife in the plot, you can see spot what appears to be a flea in his armpit.

The moment in question is in the first minutes of chapter 9 of season 3 of “Emily in Paris”. Watch the clip below.

What is “Emily in Paris 3” about?

The end of the second season of “Emily in Paris” left thousands with a question in their heads: will the protagonist go to Chicago or will she stay in France? This after Sylvie proposed to join her at her own buffet of hers.

In such a context, the new installment of the series will see our titular character decide what will be the best, and a great factor is also taken into account: continuing his relationship with the chef Gabriel, with whom he refused to have anything serious for a long time, or take a chance in London with Alfie, his Parisian flirt.