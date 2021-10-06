In October 2013, it was broadcast for the first time in Japan Kill la Kill: Here’s how Studio Trigger celebrated the eighth anniversary of one of the community’s most popular anime series.

While the animation studio recently celebrated its first ten years in business, one of its flagship products has just hit the8th anniversary of the premiere. On the occasion of the celebrations of this great milestone, Studio Trigger has released a beautiful key visual which portrays the central duo composed of Ruko Matoi and Satsuki Kiriyuin.

In addition to presenting this wonderful new artwork, the Japanese studio, made up of former Gainz employees plus Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka, also wanted thank the fans for the incredible support provided to the work. “The world went through a series of unimaginable events 10 years ago. Even now, we are in a delicate situation, but we hope that our animation will bring fun and joy to all of you, even if only minimally “.

If you have not yet given a chance to this work, we remind you that the 25 episodes of the anime of Kill la Kill, now considered as a great classic of Japanese animation, are available for streaming on the Netflix catalog. Finally, we leave you to our review on Kill la Kill: the devil wears Trigger.