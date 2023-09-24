Shirogane strikes again: the Russian model has decided to dedicate her last one cosplay to Ryuko Matoithe protagonist of the famous animated series Kill la Kill, playing the character in a double version: in uniform and in a bikini.

The result is great in both cases, but then again we had no doubts considering the quality level which this cosplayer has accustomed us to in terms of the detail of the costumes, the attention paid to the hairstyles and of course the makeup, which is always perfect.

Furthermore, you may remember that the anime created by Trigger and Kazuki Nakashima he was the protagonist of a spectacular fighting game some time ago: we talked about it in the review of Kill la Kill: IF.