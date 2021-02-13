The Homicide agents of the Higher Police Headquarters of the Region consider that a gruesome and convoluted event has been clarified, consisting of the alleged homicide and subsequent suicide of the suspect, whose origin is located around eight thirty in the afternoon of Wednesday, February 10. At that time, a neighbor of an urbanization in the Murcian district of El Palmar, located on Fernando Sánchez Agüera street, came across the bloody body of a male in the community garage. After notifying the emergency services, the troops of an ambulance and the agents who traveled to the place verified that the man was alive, so they transferred him with the greatest urgency to the nearby Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, where he ended up dying a few minutes later.

The first data indicated that it had been a suicide, since the deceased, 52 years old and with two children, had a shot in the head and, next to his body, a firearm was found, which he apparently wielded himself.

However, hours later, when performing an autopsy on the corpse and analyzing the evidence collected at the scene of the event, the UDEV specialists came to the conclusion that another person must necessarily have intervened in the death, since the projectile that had struck this man’s head was of a different caliber than the weapon found next to him.

The crime suspect spent a month trying to get guns on the black market



For this reason, they began a quick investigation among the relatives and acquaintances of the deceased and they ended up identifying a former partner, JAGV, 62, a man with whom he had shared interests in a firm related to the construction and promotion of theme parks and with whom, apparently, he had ended up strongly feuding.

The agents began to follow their trail, which ended up leading them to the Hawai II urbanization of La Manga del Mar Menor. After hours carrying out a discreet surveillance around the house, surprised that it did not show signs of life, they decided to enter that home and They found the suspect and a corpse, shot in the head.

The 2019 floods in Orihuela caused serious damage to the company



Sources close to the case indicate that, in the absence of closing the report with all the evidence and indications collected in the different scenarios, Everything indicates that this man could end the life of his ex-partner, to then move to La Manga and shoot himself in the head.

Whose was one of the weapons



The homicide specialists have yet to clarify some circumstances, such as whether the weapon that appeared next to the murdered partner’s body was carried by him or, on the contrary, was left by the alleged murderer, to simulate a suicide. What they have already verified is that the suspect, JAGV, was making arrangements a month ago to try to get guns on the black market.

Sources familiar with the case told LA VERDAD that the two deceased had been partners, along with other businessmen, in a firm dedicated to the construction of leisure parks and recreation of historical and fantastic settings, with materials such as resins, wood and mortar. The company’s headquarters, established in Orihuela, was apparently seriously affected by the floods that devastated that region in September 2019. This circumstance would have caused the company to suffer a severe economic blow, which could have raised discrepancies between the partners .

For months, JAGV, after having resigned in favor of one of his sons, was very isolated from his former contacts and from the business world, until on Wednesday he made an appearance again with that tragic outcome.