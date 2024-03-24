The militants of the Islamic State (Isis) have released a new video of the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow which caused the death of 133 people. In the footage, published by ISIS news agency Amaq, gunmen can be seen filming themselves chasing spectators in the lobby of Crocus City Hall and firing machine guns at them at point-blank range, killing dozens of people.

At one point, one of the gunmen tells another to ''kill them and have no mercy''. The video lasts a minute and a half.