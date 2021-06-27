Kilimanjaro Estate: previews and guests of today’s episode, June 27, on Rai 3

Tonight, Sunday 27 June 2021, “Kilimanjaro Estate” returns on Rai 3, the program conducted by Camila Raznovich in prime time, at 21.20. Also in this evening edition the world will be told through the lens of travel, making use of the many documentaries in the lineup, many made by the film-makers of the broadcast. There will be no lack of stories and curiosities from the world. Kilimanjaro Estate will address issues related to travel, science, environment, nature, art and cultures and, as usual, guests and films will alternate for a trip to the most fascinating places on the planet. Camila Raznovich, in addition to meeting her guests in the studio, will accompany them to the places of their stories. Below are the previews of the episode broadcast on June 27, 2021 at 9.20 pm on Rai 3.

Advances and guests

Camila Raznovich’s guests will be the Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, actor and film producer, author of the autobiography “Greenlights – The art of running downhill”, recently released in Italy, the mathematician Piergiorgio Odifreddi, the body Guido Tonelli and the television and radio author Francesco Lancia. Camila Raznovich will, as always, tell the world through the lens of travel, making use of the many documentaries made by the film-makers of the show. In this episode, in particular, we will go to the discovery of Cambodia, America, Jamaica and Egypt with the documentary by Yann Arthus Bertrand. Finally, with the astrophysicist Luca Perri a unique and special experience, in the absence of gravity.

Streaming and tv

We have seen the previews and guests of Kilimanjaro Estate, but where to see the episodes of the program live on TV and in streaming? As mentioned, Camila Raznovich’s documentaries and travels go on air on Sunday in prime time on Rai 3 at 9.20 pm (digital terrestrial channel 3, 103 in HD). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by the Rai on pc, tablet and smartphone.