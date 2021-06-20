Kilimanjaro Estate: previews and guests of today’s episode, June 20, on Rai 3

Tonight, Sunday 20 June 2021, “Kilimangiaro Estate” returns on Rai 3, the program conducted by Camila Raznovich in prime time, at 21.20. Also in this evening edition the world will be told through the lens of travel, making use of the many documentaries in the lineup, many made by the film-makers of the broadcast. There will be no shortage of stories and curiosities from the world. Kilimanjaro Estate will address issues related to travel, science, environment, nature, art and cultures and, as usual, guests and films will alternate for a trip to the most fascinating places on the planet. Camila Raznovich, in addition to meeting her guests in the studio, will accompany them to the places of their stories. Below are the previews of the first episode broadcast on 20 June 2021 at 21.20 on Rai 3.

Advances and guests

From the blue sea of ​​Melanesia to that of the Maldives and then the green of Ireland and China: color will be the protagonist of the new appointment of Kilimanjaro Estate, broadcast on Sunday 20 June at 21.20 on Rai3. Camila Raznovich will open the episode in the company of the art historian Jacopo Veneziani. Among the guests also Zelda Franceschi, professor of Anthropology History at the University of Bologna and the world ski champion Marta Bassino, gold medal for the giant slalom parallel to the World Championships in Cortina 2021. With marine biologist Mariasole Bianco we will go to the discovery of a remote Canary island: El Hierro. There will be no shortage of stories and curiosities from the world thanks to the documentaries made by the film-makers of the broadcast.

Streaming and tv

We have seen the previews and guests of Kilimanjaro Estate, but where to see the episodes of the program live on TV and in streaming? As mentioned, Camila Raznovich’s documentaries and travels go on air on Sunday in prime time on Rai 3 at 9.20 pm (digital terrestrial channel 3, 103 in HD). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by the Rai on pc, tablet and smartphone.