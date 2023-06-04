Kilimanjaro: previews, guests and topics of today’s episode, June 4th

Travel, environment, dissemination and cultural study. Tonight, 4 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3 Kilimanjaro will be broadcast, one of the most famous and longest-running programs on Italian television. Camila Raznovich travels the world with exceptional guests and footage, to explore, understand and entertain. But let’s see all the advances on today’s episode.

Advances

Kilimanjaro is back, the program hosted by Camila Raznovich. Six appointments to travel around the world with new documentaries from Polynesia to Patagonia, from the Caribbean to the Sahara desert. There will also be films dedicated to Italy, curated by Maria Iodice. Alongside Raznovich there will be old and new travel companions who will accompany her during the episodes: from the sailor Giovanni Soldini to the mountaineer Hervé Barmasse, from the botanist Stefano Mancuso to the astrophysicist Luca Perri up to the freediver Umberto Pelizzari. There will be Pif, who has just returned from a trip to Australia, and Sabina Guzzanti who will talk about a dystopian Rome. This year the first evenings will be broadcast from the new studio in Milan and one of the novelties will be the presence of the public, made up of passionate travellers.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Kilimanjaro on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight – 4 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs thanks to an internet connection.