Kilimangiaro Estate: previews, guests and topics of today’s episode, August 5th

Travel, environment, dissemination and cultural exploration. Tonight, Monday 5 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, “Kilimangiaro Estate” will be broadcast, one of the most famous and long-running programs on Italian television. Camila Raznovich travels around the world with exceptional guests and films, to explore, understand and entertain. But let’s see all the previews of today’s episode.

Previews

Environment, scientific discoveries, explorations, adventures, technology and the future. These are the themes of the program hosted by Camila Raznovich. Alongside the presenter, old and new “travel companions” who will accompany her throughout the broadcast. In the various episodes we will see the astrophysicist Luca Perri and the mountaineer Hervé Barmasse who will tell adventures between earth and sky, while Tiziana D’Angelo, director of the Archaeological Park of Paestum and Velia, will bring the civilizations of the past to life, and the scientist and expert in marine conservation Mariasole Bianco will show the seabed in one episode.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Kilimangiaro Estate live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 5 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch the various Rai programs from your PC, tablet, smartphone and smart TV thanks to your internet connection.