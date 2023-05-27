Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Before the runoff election in Turkey, challenger Kilicdaroglu wants to score points by cutting interest rates. It is questionable whether this will help to achieve the necessary majority.

Ankara – Shortly before Runoff election in Turkey has presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroğlu (CHP) promised financial relief to citizens. New rules to reduce the burden of credit card debt should make it possible – if the National Alliance candidate opposes incumbents on Sunday (May 28). Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AKP) should prevail.

“I will present a final solution to your credit card debt. The interest on your credit card debt will be completely canceled and the principal will be paid off in 36 monthly installments,” Kilicdaroglu wrote in a text message he sent to citizens last Thursday (May 25). “Dear citizens, I know that you are trying to finance your household expenses with debt. Once I come to power, I will find a final solution to your personal credit card debt,” it said.

In any case, only President Erdogan is to blame for the financial misery Türkiye plunged into an “economic depression”. In fact, the economy in the country has been struggling for months, the Turkish lira has been in free fall for quite some time – However, this had hardly any effect on the first round of voting.

A man holds brochures by Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The words “I promise you that!” adorn the election papers. © Onur Dogman/Imago

Turkey election: Kilicdaroglu is behind – and wants to score points by cutting interest rates

If Kilicdaroglu has its way, the debts of the Turks should be repaid within three years, while the banks should waive interest altogether: “The interest on your credit card debts will be completely canceled and the capital will be paid in 36 monthly instalments. In this way, hundreds of thousands of our citizens will be saved from being crushed under this burden, they will breathe a sigh of relief and their homes will not be demolished because of the debt quagmire,” the campaign text said. “Remember, the May 28 election is a referendum to get rid of the huge debt or get stuck in a national debt mire! Let those who love their homeland go to the polls,” he added.

In the first round of the presidential election two weeks ago, Erdogan just missed an absolute majority. He received around 2.5 million votes more than his challenger Kilicdaroglu, despite numerous problems in the country such as a currency crisis. International observers rate the voting as fundamentally free, but criticized an unfair election campaign. Kilicdaroglu responded with a U-turn in the election campaign. Instead of being conciliatory, he now strikes sharp tones, especially against refugees. A small right-wing national party supports him in the second round – which could deter the Kurdish electorate.

The third-placed right-wing candidate Sinan Ogan has meanwhile placed himself behind Erdogan. It is unclear to what extent his voters follow the recommendation – after all, Ogan mainly attracted protest voters in the first round of voting. However, it is considered certain that the behavior of nationalist voters will determine the outcome of the election. (nak)