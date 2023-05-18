Turkish presidential candidate, opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said that if he wins the elections, he will expel all refugees from the country. This was reported on May 18 by the TV channel CNN Turk.

“As soon as I come to power, I will send all the refugees home,” the politician said in his address to supporters.

In addition, Kılıçdaroğlu promised to eradicate all drug lords in Turkey if he is elected as the new president. He also stressed that he had never collaborated with terrorist organizations and was not going to do so.

The day before, the politician said that he was not going to lose in the second round of the presidential race, as he did not want to leave the country to the current head of state, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier, on May 16, Erdogan said that if he wins the presidential elections, he intends to continue the current policy towards Russia. The Turkish leader stressed that it is not in his principles to attract one country and challenge another, as they do in the Republican People’s Party.

The first round of presidential elections in Turkey took place on May 14. Erdogan won 49.4% of the vote, while the single opposition candidate, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, 44.96%. OSCE observers reported that they saw no obvious manipulation during the vote count. However, none of the candidates won the required 50% of the votes.

The CEC of the country confirmed that there will be a second round, it will be held on May 28.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said on May 15 that the Kremlin was watching the elections with great interest. He also noted that the Russian side would respect the choice of the citizens of the republic, hoping that cooperation between the two countries would continue.