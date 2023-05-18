The candidate of the opposition “nation” coalition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, appeared in a video on his official accounts on the communication sites, in which he called on young people to cast their votes in the second round of the presidential elections.

If this message was normal and expected, the second message was remarkable, when he expressed a position against the policy of receiving refugees.

Kilicdaroglu said, “We did not find this homeland on the street, and we will not leave it to the mentality that placed 10 million irregular refugees among us.”

This is a clear message from the opposition candidate to what has become known as the “king-maker” in Turkey, the nationalist candidate who represents the “ancestors” coalition, Sinan Ogan, who won 5 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential elections on May 14, behind President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu.

Sinan Ogan adopts strict stances towards foreigners and refugees, including Syrian refugees.

In an interview with Reuters after the first round of the elections, Ogan drew red lines regarding politics in his country regarding not making any concessions to the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, and this request is practically directed at Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who allied with the party that changed its name.

Sinan Ogan has two red lines:

Fighting terrorism.

Returning refugees, especially Syrians, to their countries.

He said he would announce the side he would support in the Turkish presidential elections, Friday, May 19.

Six-way meeting

In the same context, the Turkish newspaper “Hurriyet” reported that the leaders of the opposition parties that make up the “nation” coalition, or what is known as the “six-party table.”

She said that the coalition leaders discussed the strategy that will be followed for the second round of the presidential elections, where their candidate will compete with Kilicdaroglu Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu, who heads the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), hosted at the party headquarters the leaders of the other five parties in the “nation” coalition.

Leader of the Good Party, Meral Aksner.

The leader of the Future Party, Ahmet Davutoglu.

Leader of the Democracy and Progress Party, Ali Babacan.

Democratic Party leader Gültken Uysal.

The leader of the Felicity Party, Temel Karamullah Oglu.

The candidate of this coalition achieved 44 percent of the vote, lagging behind the “people’s” coalition represented by Erdogan by about 3 million votes, a number that Ogan was able to secure in the first round.