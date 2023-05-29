Speaking from the headquarters of the People’s Party in the capital, Ankara, the Turkish opposition candidate avoided congratulating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the victory, while revealing that “the country’s problems will continue,” in what appears to be an indirect admission of defeat.

And Kemal Kilicdaroglu said:

I could not have condoned your rights being violated.

I cannot accept any injustice to any family.

I defended your rights and all your identity, I defended for you to live in a better future.

I have a request for you, support democracy and do not despair.

This is the most difficult election test we have lived through. We have done something great.

We faced pressure, fabrication, lies and threats, and therefore I extend my thanks to all party leaders and observers from the opposition.

I will continue to work for the realization of the aspirations of the Turkish people.

I want to thank the 25 million citizens who voted for me and I want them to remain steadfast and not give up.

The main reason for my sadness is that the country’s problems will continue, the problems we have had will continue.

According to the final results, which were published by the Anatolian News Agency, Erdogan won about 52 percent of the vote, compared to about 48 percent for his rival Kilicdaroglu.

The Turkish president was the favorite to win a new five-year term in the second round of the elections, after he was close to winning the first round on May 14.

In the first round, Kilicdaroglu won 44.9 percent of the vote, compared to 49.5 percent for Erdogan.