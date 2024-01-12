Kilde drama, falls downhill in Wengen, cuts himself on skis and risks dying. Doctors save his life

Fear during the men's downhill race in Wengen: Aleksander Aamodt KildeNorwegian champion, main rival of Marco Odermatt and boyfriend of Mikaela Shiffrin, flew into the nets in the «S» final in Wengen and was taken away by helicopter to Interlaken hospital. The edge of a ski injured him (blood was seen on the snow) and only the intervention of the doctors, who immediately applied a tourniquet, avoided the worst. The descent was interrupted for several minutes, with Kilde carried away by air ambulance.

According to some sources, Kilde also suffered a compound fracture in his right leg.

Wengen, Pinturault ruptures his cruciate. That tragic precedent of Reinstdler

On Friday the Frenchman Alexis Pinturault fell in the super-G, causing rupture of the ligaments in his right knee: the season is over for the transalpine champion. It was January 18, 1991 when during the descent of the Lauberhorn of Wengen the young Austrian Reinstadler in the same place where Kilde fell today – the athlete arrived tired after more than two minutes of jumping and compressions – he ended up against the protective nets and among the various fractures and injuries, Gernot died following serious internal injuries. After a long operation at Interlaken hospital, he was declared dead the following day.

Dominik Paris, not optimal to do two downhill runs in the same location

“It's a shame for Kilde, maybe he was a little tired. I believe that if there was a problem, it wasn't in his fall but in the way he entered the nets. It's not optimal to do two descents in the same place, I prefer to go to the limit once rather than twice in the same place.” This is what was stated by Dominik Paris, third today in the 'Lauberhorn' downhill in Wengen won by the Swiss Marco Odermatt, commenting on the fall of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde but also that of Alexis Pinturault yesterday. Speaking about his performance, the champion from Val d'Ultimo added, “it was tough but I knew I had to grit my teeth to be able to get a result, I think I did quite well at the top and at the bottom”.

Ski: Paris third in the Wengen downhill won by Odermatt

Dominik Paris is on the podium, in third position, of the 'Lauberhorn' downhill in Wengen won for the second time in 48 hours by the Swiss Marco Odermatt. After winning Friday's race, a repeat of the one in Beaver Creek on a slightly shortened route, the Swiss champion won his second career downhill. He did so by stopping the time in 2'25”64 and preceding the Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin, who was 59 hundredths of a second later, like two days ago. For Paris, third at 1″92, it is the 45th podium of his career

