The Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde confirms himself as unbeatable in the super-G of Beaver Creek, repeating his 2021 success in 1’10″73. It was enough for him to do better than 20/100 to beat the toughest of rivals, that Marco Odermatt who like yesterday in downhill he had to settle for second place. In third place – first of the humans – the Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, trailing by 30/100. Bad Dominik Paris: the blue confirms the problems already seen in these first North American races and closes 32nd in 2″03 from the winner. Best blue Mattia Casse, 19th.
Franzoni fall
The 21-year-old Giovanni Franzoni was in the running for a top 10 finish, but a mistake on the last bump before the finish forced him off the track. Franzoni was transported to the local hospital for a series of control X-rays on his arm, which gave negative results. Upon his return to Italy, the Brescian talent will still be evaluated by the Fisi medical commission. The best of the Azzurri is Mattia Casse, 19th with a 1″59 disadvantage compared to Kilde. Guglielmo Bosca finished in 30th place with a delay of 1″99. Matteo Marsaglia is 36th at 2″10.
