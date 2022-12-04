The Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde confirms himself as unbeatable in the super-G of Beaver Creek, repeating his 2021 success in 1’10″73. It was enough for him to do better than 20/100 to beat the toughest of rivals, that Marco Odermatt who like yesterday in downhill he had to settle for second place. In third place – first of the humans – the Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, trailing by 30/100. Bad Dominik Paris: the blue confirms the problems already seen in these first North American races and closes 32nd in 2″03 from the winner. Best blue Mattia Casse, 19th.