The Kilauea volcano, one of the youngest and most active in Hawaii, in the United States, erupted this Monday morning with lava fountains up to 80 meterswhich has caused the orange alert level to be activated in the area.

The eruption, which began around 02:20 local time (1:20 p.m. Spanish peninsular time), has occurred within the Halema’uma’u crater and shortly after becoming active, “lava fountains with heights of up to 80 meters have been observed,” as reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS) in a statement.

The authorities have warned that at the moment “there are no immediate threats to infrastructure” as volcanic activity has stabilized. “Currently, eruptive activity is limited to the summit region and no significant changes have been observed in the rift zones,” they added.

The main danger now lies in “high levels of volcanic gas that can have far-reaching effects on the wind direction (generally southwest) of the summit,” the USGS has warned. The column of volcanic gas and fine volcanic particles is reaching Elevations of 600 to 1,200 meters above ground levelaccording to measurements.

Located within a closed area of ​​Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kilauea had its most destructive phase in 2018 when it devastated in a period of 4 months with about 700 homes and force the displacement of thousands of people.