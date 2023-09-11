The Kilauea volcano, on the Big Island of Hawaii, began to erupt this Sunday, September 10, At approximately 3:15 am the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory observed eruptive activity on the summit webcam of Kilauea, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Furthermore, this eruption was preceded by a period of strong seismicity and rapid summit uplift.

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised Kilauea volcano alert level from watch to warning and its aviation color code from orange to red while evaluating the eruption and any associated hazards it may have.

In the webcam you can see some fissures at the base of the volcano that are generating lava flows on the bottom surface of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency wrote on x, formerly Twitter, that the eruption “Does not pose a lava threat to communities,” however, the volcanic particles and gases can create respiratory problems for those exposed.

Dangers that this rash can cause

According to the USGS, The main danger of this eruption is the high levels of volcanic gas, which is mainly composed of water vapor (H₂O), carbon dioxide (CO₂) and sulfur dioxide (SO₂), as these can have far-reaching effects due to the wind.

Other hazards include pele hairs, which are strands of basaltic glass formed in lava fountains, lava falls, and fast-moving lava flows during Hawaiian eruptions. Additionally, there may be other light fragments of volcanic glass that will fall downwind of the fissures and form dust on the ground a few hundred meters from the volcanic vents.

It is recommended that people living near the site should minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation.

Kīlauea volcano is erupting. At approximately 3:15 pm HST on September 10, 2023, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory observed eruptive activity within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.

Finally, the area around Kilauea Caldera is a hazard, due to the instability of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater wall, ground screes, and rock falls that can be intensified by earthquakes within the area closed to the public.

