We learn and report the news that the Japanese voice actor Kikoyuki Yanada he died early at the age of 57. Yanada’s long career has led him to lend his voice to countless anime series characters, among which they certainly stand out Takenori Akagi from Slam dunk, Zabine Chareux in Gundam F91 (and in the video games in which it appears Crossbone Gundam), Shu Aozaki in Durarare!!, Andreas Darlton in Code Geassthe General Lilde in Dragon Ball GT and many others.

Born in Tokyo in 1965, Kikoyuki Yanada made his debut in the role of Shutendouji in Ronin Warriors. He has worked for the agencies Kyu Production, 81 Produce and D-COLOR, and then continued his career as a freelancer. The causes of his death are unknown. Kenta Miyake has already taken his place in the new film THE FIRST SLAM DUNKS as Akagi.

Source: Yahoo! Japan News