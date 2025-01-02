With the arrival of 2025, many people are setting goals or reflecting on what they have experienced so far. And one of them has been Kiko Rivera, who has recalled his economic ruin in the past, from which he has not yet fully recovered, and their alcohol and drug addictions.

The DJ, who recently released his latest song, Rulaypublished an extensive letter on Instagram that he accompanied with several photos with his father, Paquirriwhich he said was “a very big absence” that he had “from a very young age.” He also shared an image with his maternal grandmother, Anabut he did not make any reference to his mother, Isabel Pantoja, with whom he has been estranged for some time.

But the bulk of the message from the tonadillera’s son focused on talking about the change in life he has made. And, after having a very happy childhood and becoming independent at the age of 18, began to “earn money and get into bad habits” that almost ended his life, in addition to ruining him financially.

“Almost 28 years old, still immersed in a bad life But having recovered part of my ruin, my first child arrived,” he recalled, referring to Francisco, his son with Jessica Bueno, who is currently 12 years old.

However, he assured that then ““I wasn’t prepared for something as extremely important” as fatherhood.because his “bad life continued” and he became ruined “once again.”

“That’s where it appeared my guardian angelthe real culprit that I am still alive today, and a thousand years may pass and I will never be able to thank him for everything he has done and continues to do for me, my wife, Irene Rosales“, he thanked.

After going through some difficult years, He had two more daughters, Ana (9 years old) and Carlota (6)and with them he understood “a little more what it meant to be a father, although he was still not 100% prepared.”

“Today that type no longer exists. He decided to make the definitive change and start leading a healthier life. and become a better father and husband. Leaving behind the bad life, alcohol and drugs,” clarified Kiko Rivera, who also pointed out that having “psychological treatment” was very necessary.

“With that came personal and professional successes and, although I still haven’t been able to recover everything I wasted financially.“I have gained much more in quality of life,” he reflected. “Maybe I am not a person who can teach my children which path they should choose in their lives, but what I do know is which path they should not choose,” he concluded. , but not before congratulating the year and saying that they are going to get to know “this new Kiko” little by little.

The publication, shared on January 1, 2025, received more than 17,000 likes and dozens of comments, including that of Irene Rosales herself: “It is never too late to know how to look for the best version of yourself in every sense, and I feel so proud of you. I only ask for health for this year, because we achieve the rest as a team.. “I love you madly.”