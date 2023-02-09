That Kiko Rivera’s health is not as good as would be expected in a 39-year-old adult is well known, but in recent times it seems that he does not win for scares. In fact, she started on her birthday, this Thursday, February 9, at the hospital. “I’ve had a bad night: nephritic colic,” she announced on her social media. «I had to go to the hospital at dawn. What a little entrance at 39, my goodness. Do not see how it hurts », she explained to her followers. “I don’t know if you’ve ever had it, but I don’t wish it on even the worst of my enemies,” she assured. She, although she ended with hope: “I hope during the day to improve and to be able to blow out the candles and eat a little cake.”

During the day, his Instagram stories were filled with congratulations from friends and family. The collage that his brother Cayetano dedicated to him and the message from his wife, Irene Rosales, who wished that “these 39 years come loaded with beautiful things, good energy” and of course “Health” with the ‘ s’ in capital letters. «May we continue adding moments and enjoying life, ourselves. I want to be at your side today and always. I love you madly, ”wrote the Sevillian.