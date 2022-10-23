After suffering a stroke that has kept the whole family in suspense, Kiko Rivera was transferred to the plant last Saturday. His wife, Irene Rosales, left the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital early on Sunday morning after spending the night with her husband and responded to the reporters stationed at the gates of the Seville center where the patient is admitted. DJ: “It’s very good. He has had a good night and he is calmer », she recounted while emphasizing that he is very grateful for the numerous messages of affection that he is receiving.

Isabel Pantoja’s daughter-in-law confirmed in this way that there were no notable developments, which, given the situation, is good news, although at the moment it is not known when she will be able to be discharged.

Since the serious mishap in Kiko Rivera’s health became known, the focus has been on who did or did not come to visit him, something that Irene does not want to comment on. She tired, after spending the whole night in an armchair, but more animated before the favorable evolution of the father of her daughters, she has not said anything about whether she expects the arrival of the singer in the next few hours.

The one who did go to the hospital was Isa Pantoja, accompanied by Asraf, who, despite the deep estrangement with her brother, wanted to know her condition first-hand. Anabel Pantoja is also very aware of her cousin at all times, who is admitted to the same hospital as her father, Bernardo Pantoja.