MR Saturday, 22 October 2022, 15:01



Everything has been left in a scare. Kiko Rivera is already “on the floor” after spending the most critical 24 hours of his life in the ICU of the Virgen del Rosario Hospital in Seville for a “slight stroke”, as confirmed by his wife, Irene Rosales, at the doors of the hospital.

Once the time that the doctors indicate as “critical” has elapsed, Isabel Pantoja’s son has wanted to send a message to reassure his followers through social networks. Kiko Rivera has confirmed that he is already “a little better, but not recovered.” His admission set off all the alarms due to the singer’s delicate state of health and the chronic diseases he suffers from: diabetes and gout.

“It was a tremendous scare, the biggest of my life, I never thought I was going to have a stroke and I really thought I would not get out of this,” laments Kiko Rivera in the Instagram post. At the same time, she takes the opportunity to thank “the nurses and medical team” who have treated her because “they have made her feel at home” and “everyone for being interested” in her state of health. And although now he cannot “be on his cell phone”, she assures that “all the messages of affection” reach him.

Once on the floor, Kiko Rivera will be able to receive visits from his relatives, who, as Irene Rosales confirmed yesterday, were all aware of and concerned about the DJ’s state of health. Isabel Pantoja headed to Seville yesterday to accompany her son in one of the hardest moments of her life and is expected to arrive at the hospital today to see Kiko, although the mother-son relationship is at a point very tense.