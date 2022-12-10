Cartagena only has the safe loss of Kiko Olivas 24 hours after facing Sporting de Gijón, tomorrow Sunday (El Molinón, 4:15 p.m.), in the penultimate league game before the break. The coach, Luis Carrión, gave up the center-back yesterday for the remainder of 2022. He has a “tear”, the third he has suffered in this first part of the championship.

The Catalan coach does hope to add Jaime Romero to the expedition. The winger seems to have recovered from some physical discomfort and has completed work with the group in recent sessions. Carrión will assess today, Saturday, whether it is worth forcing the footballer or waiting for the next day, he indicated at the press conference prior to the match.

In the absence of this last session, “they are all available”, including Jairo Izquierdo and Julián Delmás. Both ended up with discomfort due to the great effort on Wednesday against Villarreal B. Carrión is forced to modify the defensive line. Right off the bat, the normal thing is that the central defender of the subsidiary Farru joins the expedition to Gijón. And it remains to be seen what happens with the line of five.

Cartagena can choose to maintain that scheme with Pablo Vázquez, Pedro Alcalá and Toni Datkovic in the backbone. Or reduce it to four by recruiting one of these three to the bench. “We have to give everything we have left to get as many points as possible. […] Winning in Gijón means taking a leap in the standings and that is what we want,” he said.

The albinegro coach did give rise to Franchu being one of the novelties in the eleven. The Argentine, from less to more, already stirred up the final stretch against Mirandés and caused the penalty against Villarreal B. «He has been working well for some time. It always costs more to change. Now that we have had a worse game, they are possibilities.